Tiger that killed woman captured, shifted to Vandalur

NILGIRIS: An aged male tiger that killed a 65-year-old tribal woman near Masinagudi was finally captured on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief to anxious villagers of Mavanallah who had been living under constant fear for nearly two weeks. The tiger (MTRT37) is being shifted to Vandalur zoo in Chennai considering its age.

“We will reach Vandalur on Friday morning. The tiger is being transported in the same cage in which it was captured. We have stocked mutton, beef and water for the journey,” a forest department official said.

The tiger is suspected to have killed B Nagiyammal, a resident of a nearby tribal settlement, while she was grazing goats on a patta land along the forest boundary on November 24. Around 6.30 am, forest staff spotted the tiger, believed to be over 15 years old, inside one of the four cages placed in Mavanallah. A carcass of a cow was kept near the cage to lure the big cat.