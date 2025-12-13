Ajithkumar custodial death case: DSP, three others named as suspects

MADURAI: The CBI has added the names of former Manamadurai deputy superintendent of police N Shanmugasundaram and three other policemen as suspects in the case relating to alleged custodial torture and death of B Ajithkumar, a security guard of Madapuram Badrakali Amman temple in Sivaganga.

This came to light when the CBI filed supplementary charge sheet in the case before the V Additional District Judge of Madurai, R Joseph Joy, on Friday. The case has been posted to December 19.

The other three suspects named in the chargesheet included inspector Ramesh Kumar, special sub inspector Sivakumar and head constable Ilayaraja. With this, the number of suspects in the case has increased to 10.

The CBI had filed its first chargesheet in the case on August 20, but further investigation was pending awaiting reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) New Delhi and Hyderabad, which were necessary to ascertain the involvement of any other persons in the case. Advocate Henri Tiphagne, who represented the victim’s family in the HC, in his video statement, urged the CBI to complete its investigation in the connected theft case also.