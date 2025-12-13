Amit Shah may visit Tamil Nadu next week, hold talks with NDA partners

CHENNAI: Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tamil Nadu next week and hold discussions with leaders of the BJP as well as the alliance parties.

BJP sources said Amit Shah, who is also the election strategist of the party, wishes to finalise the alliance issues in the NDA at the earliest. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran is leaving for New Delhi on Saturday to meet the top brass of the party. “Only after this, the date of visit of Amit Shah will be finalised,” a BJP functionary said.

AlADMK sources said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is also keen on finalising the alliance issue by January. On December 11, Nagenthran held detailed discussions with Palaniswami but described it as a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Coimbatore, former BJP state president K Annamalai said if the NDA is strong, the winning prospects of the party would be brighter in the 2026 Assembly election. “To win two-thirds of the total seats, the NDA should be stronger. Many other parties, like PMK and DMDK, are yet to join the NDA. Leaders Edappadi K Palnaiswami and Nagenthran would decide the parties should be included in the alliance,” he said.