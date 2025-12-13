Anna University to train students in digital discipline to make them workplace-ready

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative aimed at tackling modern distractions and strengthening student readiness for life and the workplace, Anna University will launch a comprehensive training session from January for its second-year undergraduates, which will cover a broad range of competencies from emotional resilience, communication and teamwork to goal setting and professionalism, with digital discipline at its core.

The varsity’s Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC), instrumental in driving placement success and industry engagement, will steer the initiative. CUIC director K Shanmuga Sundaram said the programme will prepare students beyond academics for modern day challenges at the workplace.

Officials said the initiative aims to help students overcome social media addiction and excessive gaming which affect students’ focus and productivity, simultaneously equipping them with the professional skills required for successful placements. In total, 15 themes have been identified for the training session.

“We have realised that our students are equipped with industry required professional skills, we need to train them in skills which will help them navigate life after campus and thrive in fast-paced work environments,” said Sundaram.

The initiative covers a wide range of competencies needed in today’s workplace. “The session is designed to help students regain control over digital habits while building life and workplace skills that matter,” said G Shibu, deputy director, CUIC. To ensure the training resonates with the realities of today’s workplace, Anna University will bring in industry experts and successful alumni to mentor and sensitise students.