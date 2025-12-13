Anna University to train students in digital discipline to make them workplace-ready

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative aimed at tackling modern distractions and strengthening student readiness for life and the workplace, Anna University will launch a comprehensive training session from January for its second-year undergraduates, which will cover a broad range of competencies from emotional resilience, communication and teamwork to goal setting and professionalism, with digital discipline at its core.
The varsity’s Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC), instrumental in driving placement success and industry engagement, will steer the initiative. CUIC director K Shanmuga Sundaram said the programme will prepare students beyond academics for modern day challenges at the workplace.
Officials said the initiative aims to help students overcome social media addiction and excessive gaming which affect students’ focus and productivity, simultaneously equipping them with the professional skills required for successful placements. In total, 15 themes have been identified for the training session.
“We have realised that our students are equipped with industry required professional skills, we need to train them in skills which will help them navigate life after campus and thrive in fast-paced work environments,” said Sundaram.
The initiative covers a wide range of competencies needed in today’s workplace. “The session is designed to help students regain control over digital habits while building life and workplace skills that matter,” said G Shibu, deputy director, CUIC. To ensure the training resonates with the realities of today’s workplace, Anna University will bring in industry experts and successful alumni to mentor and sensitise students.
To cater to diverse career aspirations, the programme includes tracks such as entrepreneurship essentials, covering idea identification, feasibility analysis and business models, and pathway to government careers, which offers guidance on UPSC, SSC, TNPSC and other competitive exams.
Communication remains a key area of emphasis. Students will undergo intensive training in English – sentence structure, idiomatic usage, connectors. In addition, modules on professional image and communication, body language, email etiquette, and mock interviews aim to boost confidence during campus placements.
To ensure industry alignment, the university will introduce super skills for corporate edge, focusing on communicating with brevity, decision-making, teamwork and setting higher professional standards. Complementing this is the management games and leadership mindset module.
Students will also receive support in resume, portfolio, and LinkedIn crafting, enabling them to present their achievements and projects effectively to recruiters.
Officials said the programme was rolled out on a pilot basis for five days for students who have secured admission under the 7.5% government school preferential category, and it received good response.
“Every Saturday these sessions will be held on campus. We will begin with the second year as it will give them ample time to focus and hone their skills,” said the CUIC director. He added that they are trying to gather funds under corporate social responsibility for the initiative.