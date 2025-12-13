CCMC clears encroachments along Poo Market Road in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a renewed effort to ease traffic congestion on one of Coimbatore's busiest commercial stretches, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) Town Planning Department on Friday removed long-standing encroachments along the Poo Market Road on Mettupalayam Road. The move came after flower market traders repeatedly ignored several warnings to vacate the road.

The Poo Market area, known for its heavy footfall and dense vehicular movement, has for years struggled with severe traffic bottlenecks. While the narrow stretch already carries a heavy load of vehicles, the situation has been worsened by traders who spill out onto the road, occupying significant portions of the carriageway. Officials say that despite previous clearance drives, encroachments would reappear within days.

Acting on the instructions of CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, a team led by Town Planning Officer (TPO) M Rajasekaran launched a coordinated drive with the support of the police to clear the road. Flower vendors were removed from both the old and new market building fronts, and temporary structures blocking the road were dismantled.

"We have completely removed all encroachments in front of both the old and new market buildings," Rajasekaran told TNIE. "Encroachments on the cut roads have also been cleared, and those spaces have been converted into two-wheeler parking zones to streamline movement."