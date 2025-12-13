CM launches Urimai Thogai 2.0 for 17 lakh women

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched expansion of “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” scheme at a grand event, organised by the government here, titled “Vellum Pengal (Succeeding Women), showcasing the impact of the various welfare measures being implemented by the present government towards welfare and empowerment of women.

Speaking at the event, the CM said that in the first phase, 1,13,75,492 women were benefitted, and the expansion of the scheme would benefit 16,94,339 more women.

A release from the government said the new beneficiaries received their first month’s “rights grant” or Rs 1,000 on Friday in their bank accounts.

He said the indicator of the success of this scheme was that, not only the neighbouring states but even those who previously belittled such welfare measures as “freebies” have begun implementing the scheme in their states. He said nine states – including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, MP and Sikkim – and Puducherry were implementing the scheme now. He added that economists have researched and published material on the positive societal impact of the scheme.