CM launches Urimai Thogai 2.0 for 17 lakh women

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched expansion of “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” scheme at a grand event, organised by the government here, titled “Vellum Pengal (Succeeding Women), showcasing the impact of the various welfare measures being implemented by the present government towards welfare and empowerment of women.
Speaking at the event, the CM said that in the first phase, 1,13,75,492 women were benefitted, and the expansion of the scheme would benefit 16,94,339 more women.
A release from the government said the new beneficiaries received their first month’s “rights grant” or Rs 1,000 on Friday in their bank accounts.
He said the indicator of the success of this scheme was that, not only the neighbouring states but even those who previously belittled such welfare measures as “freebies” have begun implementing the scheme in their states. He said nine states – including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, MP and Sikkim – and Puducherry were implementing the scheme now. He added that economists have researched and published material on the positive societal impact of the scheme.
Noting that the number of beneficiaries under KMUT has been increased now by nearly 17 lakh, he said, “In rising Tamil Nadu, as women walk holding their head high, the rights grant will also increase. I assure you that in the future, when historians write history, they will write that ‘a new chapter in women’s progress began with Stalin’s Dravidian Model regime’.”
The CM also listed schemes like “Pudumai Penn”, “Vidiyal Payanam”, “Kalaginar Magalir Urimai Thogai”, “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam”, and other flagship schemes of the government.
Sara, Sri Lankan migrant from Thatchur Camp in Tiruvannamalai and one of the beneficiaries of “Vetri Nichayam” scheme which was launched to upskill the unemployed youth to get placement opportunities in the industry, said the embroidery work she learned under the scheme helped her to get financially strong. The houses built for the rehabilitation of the Sri Lankan refugees also helped her live with dignity.
Beneficiaries of ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ also spoke about how it made them financially strong.