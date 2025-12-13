Corporation launches Smart Madurai app aimed at improving its response to complaints

MADURAI: The Madurai Corporation has launched Smart Madurai, a mobile application aimed at improving its response to complaints about issues ranging from potholes to drainage leaks. Residents can download the application from the Google Play Store and register to lodge complaints along with photographs.

They can also track the status of the complaint. Corporation officials said the app will speed up the redressal mechanism amid mounting public complaints over delay and deficiency in services. Residents can report issues including problems related to drinking water supply, streetlight outages, waste collection, road maintenance, drainage, and other municipal services.

The platform also provides information on corporation services. Official sources said residents can also submit their complaints at the corporation portal. K Kalirajan, a resident of K Putur welcomed the initiative but stressed the need for accountability. “Apps are useful, but what matters is whether complaints get resolved on time. We want faster action, not just another platform,” he said.