Difficult for a third front to win TN Assembly elections: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: "In Tamil Nadu, it is difficult for a third front to win. Since NTK chief Seeman has announced that his party will contest alone, there will be a four-sided contest here. The expansion of women's rights allowance and a Pongal gift package will be the last weapons that the DMK will use to win the upcoming assembly elections," former BJP president K Annamalai said.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Friday, he said that in October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a letter to the DGP-in-charge alleging a Rs 888 crore 'Cash for Jobs' scam in the urban development department under Minister KN Nehru, which was already forwarded by the ED to the police. Now, the ED has submitted a dossier to the DGP-in-charge alleging a Rs 1,020 crore scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supplies (MAWS) Department under KN Nehru, he said. "If the Tamil Nadu Police fails to perform their duty in this matter, a public interest litigation will be filed in court," Annamalai added.
Further, pointing out another irregularity in the rural development and local administration department, where KN Nehru currently holds office, he said that the interview scheduled for Saturday for the selection of panchayat secretaries was suddenly cancelled. He added that there are discrepancies in the list of eligible candidates for interview, alleging that large-scale corruption has also taken place.
Annamalai said that so far, 77 lakh bogus voters have been removed through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, adding, "With 12.5% of voters removed, there are now only 5.60 crore voters in Tamil Nadu. This is the first victory for SIR."
He further said, "An impeachment motion has been brought about by DMK MPs on Friday to remove the Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan from his post. This is an act of intimidating honest judges. DMK MPs cannot succeed in this resolution."
Regarding the NDA in Tamil Nadu, he said, "Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthiran are the ones to decide the alliance, and his meetings with O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran were unplanned. When parties like DMDK and PMK join, the NDA alliance will become stronger."