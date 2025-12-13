Difficult for a third front to win TN Assembly elections: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: "In Tamil Nadu, it is difficult for a third front to win. Since NTK chief Seeman has announced that his party will contest alone, there will be a four-sided contest here. The expansion of women's rights allowance and a Pongal gift package will be the last weapons that the DMK will use to win the upcoming assembly elections," former BJP president K Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Friday, he said that in October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a letter to the DGP-in-charge alleging a Rs 888 crore 'Cash for Jobs' scam in the urban development department under Minister KN Nehru, which was already forwarded by the ED to the police. Now, the ED has submitted a dossier to the DGP-in-charge alleging a Rs 1,020 crore scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supplies (MAWS) Department under KN Nehru, he said. "If the Tamil Nadu Police fails to perform their duty in this matter, a public interest litigation will be filed in court," Annamalai added.

Further, pointing out another irregularity in the rural development and local administration department, where KN Nehru currently holds office, he said that the interview scheduled for Saturday for the selection of panchayat secretaries was suddenly cancelled. He added that there are discrepancies in the list of eligible candidates for interview, alleging that large-scale corruption has also taken place.