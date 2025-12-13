Fishers fear city’s 6th reservoir will hit livelihood

CHENNAI: Nearly 100 residents of several fishing hamlets — from Kanathur Reddikuppam to Mamallapuram Kokkilimedu Kuppam — have submitted a petition to the assistant director of Fisheries and director of Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change department on Friday opposing the proposed sixth reservoir project for Chennai near Tiruporur in the Kovalam region, claiming that it will pose severe threat to their livelihood.

The State Coastal Zone Management Authority has recently accorded its clearance to the reservoir project, and its first phase is said to cost Rs 164 crore. However, the fishermen alleged, “If the reservoir comes, it will disturb the fish-breeding grounds, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of fisherfolk and may also pose flood risks to the nearby villages.”