Free HPV vax for girls from next month in four districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the free HPV vaccination by the end of next month in four districts – Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Perambalur and Tiruvannamalai. Training on how to obtain and use the HPV vaccine is being provided to doctors from this week, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Subramanian said the tender will soon be finalised. This vaccine will be provided to girls aged 14 years in government schools in these districts where the incidence of cervical cancer is high.

The cost of administering this vaccine in private hospitals is around Rs 2,000. The programme will be expanded to other districts in phases. In the first phase, 27,000 children in four districts will benefit.

The chief minister had announced that free HPV vaccine will be provided to girls aged 9-14 years in Tamil Nadu.

The minister added that in the last three days, over 10 shops where blood painting was being done were sealed. Instructions have also been given to officials to monitor whether it is being done at homes.