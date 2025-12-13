Husband, nurse, agent held in Dharmapuri as woman dies after abortion at home

DHARMAPURI: Three persons have been arrested over the death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman near Eriyur on December 1. Their role was revealed after a probe into a police complaint that the woman died after falling from the staircase at home. The arrested include the woman’s husband.

K Ramya died from complications due to an improper abortion at home after sex determination revealed she was pregnant with a female baby, police said.

The Eriyur police arrested Suganya (35) of Omalur in Salem district, Vanitha (35) and Kannan (35) from Eriyur in the late hours of Thursday over Ramaya’s death.

On December 1, the Eriyur police had been alerted that Ramya had fallen down the stairs, and this led to a miscarriage and excessive bleeding. But Eriyur police, who investigated the incident, suspected foul play, as the couple Ramya and Kannan had two other daughters.

The investigation revealed Kannan and Ramya had visited Omalur, where a nurse, Suganya, and a broker, Vanitha, had determined the gender of the baby. The couple found out the baby was female. On December 1, Suganya and Vanitha conducted an abortion at the couple’s home.

But Ramya developed complications, resulting in excessive blood loss, and sought first aid at a private clinic, which later transferred her to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where she died.

Kannan, Suganya, and Vanitha were arrested and remanded in the late hours of Thursday.