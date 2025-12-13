Limit Avinashi Road one-way plan to heavy vehicles: Public

TIRUPPUR: The plan to convert Avinashi Road into a one-way by the Tiruppur city police to reduce traffic congestion has not gone down well with the public.
As per the plan the stretch from Pushpa Junction to Police Commissioner's Office junction on the Tiruppur-Avinashi road will be turned into a one-way. Accordingly, all vehicles heading from Avinashi to Tiruppur will have to turn left at the latter junction on the 60-feet road. Then vehicles should proceed to Pushpa Junction (to Tiruppur) via the Perumanallur road.
At the same time, vehicles heading towards Avinashi from Pushpa Junction can proceed as usual. The city police have also sought comments from the public in this regard.
Arunachalam Rakkiappan, a textile manufacturer and exporter, said, "At least two-wheelers should be allowed to travel towards Pushpa Junction on Avinashi road. Let heavy vehicles be diverted. If bikes too have to take a turn here, the public will have to travel a few kilometres to go to a shop located in Kumar Nagar."
S Chandrasekar of Avinashi Road, said, "The 60-feet road and Perumanallur road are already congested. The traffic will increase even more if vehicles coming from Avinashi to Tiruppur are diverted. This is unnecessary and the police should continue with the current system. At the same time, alternative measures should be taken to resolve traffic congestion on Avinashi Road."
MP Muthurathinam, President of Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA), said, "The Perumanallur road is not as wide as Avinashi road and is already very congested. There are two fabric markets on the narrow Perumanallur Road. Thousands of workers and their families rely on that road. The police should reconsider this plan."
"Instead, the police should remove encroachments on scheme roads and should take steps to connect those roads to the main roads," he added.
Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said, "As per the plan traffic signals at Bungalow Stop, Kumar Nagar, and Police Commissioner's Office junction will be removed. This will ease traffic congestion on Avinashi Road. As Perumanallur Road remains free of traffic congestion most of the time this move is unlikely to cause major congestion. In addition, there are many scheme roads connecting Perumanallur road to Avinashi road. However, we will implement this after taking into account the public feedback. We will implement this on a trial basis. If it is not smooth, we will withdraw it."