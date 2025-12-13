Limit Avinashi Road one-way plan to heavy vehicles: Public

TIRUPPUR: The plan to convert Avinashi Road into a one-way by the Tiruppur city police to reduce traffic congestion has not gone down well with the public.

As per the plan the stretch from Pushpa Junction to Police Commissioner's Office junction on the Tiruppur-Avinashi road will be turned into a one-way. Accordingly, all vehicles heading from Avinashi to Tiruppur will have to turn left at the latter junction on the 60-feet road. Then vehicles should proceed to Pushpa Junction (to Tiruppur) via the Perumanallur road.

At the same time, vehicles heading towards Avinashi from Pushpa Junction can proceed as usual. The city police have also sought comments from the public in this regard.

Arunachalam Rakkiappan, a textile manufacturer and exporter, said, "At least two-wheelers should be allowed to travel towards Pushpa Junction on Avinashi road. Let heavy vehicles be diverted. If bikes too have to take a turn here, the public will have to travel a few kilometres to go to a shop located in Kumar Nagar."

S Chandrasekar of Avinashi Road, said, "The 60-feet road and Perumanallur road are already congested. The traffic will increase even more if vehicles coming from Avinashi to Tiruppur are diverted. This is unnecessary and the police should continue with the current system. At the same time, alternative measures should be taken to resolve traffic congestion on Avinashi Road."