Madras HC bins single judge order, tells firms to pay Rs 350 crore to TNPDCL in 90 days

CHENNAI: In a significant judgment, the Madras High Court has set aside an order of a single judge who ruled against Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited’s (TNPDCL) demand for Rs 700 crore for the consumption of high tension (HT) power by certain industrial firms, following the withdrawal of the concessional method of calculating demand (called “deemed demand”) for HT power consumers.

The order, which would result in the power utility to collect the full demand amount, was passed by a division bench of justices G Jayachandran and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar on Friday while allowing a batch of about 100 appeals filed by TNPDCL, formerly Tangedco.

As per the interim orders, the companies concerned had deposited Rs 350 crore and so, they have to pay the remaining Rs 350 crore now.