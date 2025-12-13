Madras HC sets ultimatum for releasing draft report on elephant corridor

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court hearing forest-related cases on Friday issued an ultimatum to the state government for releasing the final draft report on the elephant corridors in the Western Ghats and said the court may have to notify the corridor if the government fails to do so by February.

As per the schedule for preparing the draft report, it should have been done by October and the public hearing should have been completed by November-December but no such activities were carried out, said the bench comprising justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy while hearing a petition seeking declaration of the elephant corridors.

The bench said if the government fails to submit the final corridor report by February 2026, it will make the declaration of the corridor as per the report of the expert committee. It adjourned the hearing to March 6, 2026. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra filed a status report on the progress of the works made so far.