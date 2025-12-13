NHAI to take over Trichy and Sathyamangalam roads from State Highways Department

COIMBATORE: In a major administrative shift, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to take over the control and maintenance of two national highways currently overseen by the NH wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore.

The move comes with a clear warning that failure to hand over the roads within 15 days will result in the suspension of maintenance funds within the next 30 days.

The highways identified for the first phase of takeover include the 115-kilometre-long Trichy Road (NH 81), which connects Coimbatore with Karur, and the 120 km long Sathyamangalam (Sathy) Road (NH 948), which extends toward Mysore and Bengaluru.

At present, the State Highways NH wing maintains four major stretches in the district, including Trichy Road, Mettupalayam Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Pollachi Road. Under the revised arrangement, the responsibility for roads above four-lane classification will lie with NHAI, while the State Highways Department will continue to manage four- lane and smaller roads.

Sources in the department said that official instructions have been issued to transfer both highways to NHAI control within 15 days. The directive also states that any delay in complying will lead to an immediate freeze of central funds allocated for their maintenance, a measure intended to ensure swift administrative transition.