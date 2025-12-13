No proof for deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill: Tamil Nadu to HC

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC that there was no evidence before the single judge to show that the stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill was indeed a lamp pillar (deepathoon) used for the purpose of lighting the Karthigai Deepam.

Advocate General PS Raman, representing the Madurai collector, made the argument before a bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan which was hearing a batch of appeals filed against the order passed by Justice G R Swaminathan on December 1, directing the executive officer of the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple to light the Karthigai Deepam on the said deepathoon, along with the usual places, from this year. The dispute gives rise to the question of whether there is really a ‘deepathoon’ on the hilltop, Raman argued.

Taking the HC through the judgments of various courts on the issue, Raman said the Karthigai Deepam has been lit on the Uchipillaiyar Kovil Mandapam for the past 100 years.