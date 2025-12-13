OTP check must for tatkal tickets in 30 southern rly trains

CHENNAI: To ensure that only genuine passengers book tatkal tickets, Southern Railway has introduced OTP-based verification for tatkal reservations for 30 trains.

These trains are part of the 322 services nationwide that now require OTP authentication.

The system which came into effect last week applies to both e-tickets booked through the IRCTC portal and paper tickets purchased at reservation counters.

The initiative has slowed down the ticket booking process, but it is intended to prevent travel agents from securing tatkal tickets and reselling them at exorbitant prices.