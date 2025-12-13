PMK holds stir for caste survey

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Friday appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to order a caste survey in the state by the end of December. Ramadoss also recalled that he had, in the past, pressed for compartmental reservation for all communities by dividing them into six categories.

Addressing party cadre during a demonstration in Chennai, Ramadoss said the present reservation system was “not fair”. “We claim that Tamil Nadu is the birthplace of social justice. We have to prove it in action,” he said.

PMK working president Sriganthi Ramadoss, alluding to the ongoing power tussle between the founder and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, said it is the duty of cadre to stand with the founder. Without naming her brother, she added, “Having forgotten Ayya, they are creating divisions in the party. Let us resolve to put an end to all this.”