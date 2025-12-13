PTR says human capital can help Tamil Nadu become $4 trillion economy by 2047

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s ability to convert its large and increasingly skilled workforce into sustained economic growth will determine whether the state can deliver two decades of expansion and emerge as one of India’s most advanced regional economies, the state’s information technology minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering during the second day of the UEF Trade Summit 2025, a three-day event at the Chennai Trade Centre, the minister said that human capital — not physical infrastructure alone — will be the decisive growth driver in an era of artificial intelligence and automation.

Thiaga Rajan said Tamil Nadu could realistically aspire to a $4-trillion economy by 2047 if it sustains annual growth of around 9 per cent. The state’s long-standing emphasis on education, social equity and inclusion, he said, gives it a structural advantage in preparing workers for a rapidly changing global labour market.