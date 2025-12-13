Salem's Magalir Urimai Thogai beneficiary count rises to 6.32 lakh

SALEM: As Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the second phase of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme at a state-level function in Chennai on Friday, Salem simultaneously recorded a notable rise in the number of women brought under the monthly financial assistance programme.

According to district officials, a total of 432 special camps were conducted across the district between July 15 and November 15 under the Ungaludan Stalin initiative to streamline the application and verification process. These camps saw a strong turnout, drawing 1,53,051 applicants over the four-month period.

After completing the mandatory scrutiny and eligibility checks, 83,241 applications were approved, and women beneficiaries have been formally added to the list. These newly sanctioned applications come in addition to the 5,48,268 women who were already receiving assistance under the scheme. With the latest approvals, the total number of beneficiaries in Salem has now increased to 6,32,509, marking a significant rise in coverage under the second phase.

A district-level event was organised at the Nehru Kalaiarangam, where Tourism Minister R Rajendran presided over the proceedings. MPs T M Selvaganapathy and S R Sivalingam, along with Collector R Brindha Devi, participated in the event. Beneficiary cards were handed over to the newly approved women, formally marking their inclusion in the present phase of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.