'Stay clear of wild elephants': Safety awareness drive on forest fringes in Palacode

DHARMAPURI: Amid the threat of wild elephant incursions into villages bordering the forest during their next migration season, the public have been urged not to chase them back into the forest on their own.

The Palacode Forest Range officials are spreading awareness in this regard by holding meetings and distributing pamphlets in villages bordering the forest. Further, they issued other advisories urging people to stay safe indoors at night.

In the upcoming months, there will be significant elephant movements. In preparation for this, the forest department is promoting awareness to reduce human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The Dharmapuri district has one of the largest forest areas in the state, with over 1,66,181 hectares of forest area, which is about 36.95% of the total district area. Among these, the Hogenakkal, Pennagaram, and Palacode forest range form the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, where elephant movements are significant as it is an integral part of the elephant corridor.

Palacode Forest Ranger, S Karthikeyan said, "In preparation for the elephant migration season, seven Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS) have been formed and placed on standby. Each team will comprise six members, and four vehicles have been made ready to resolve conflicts. But the biggest issue is the lack of awareness among the people. So we have distributed pamphlets and conducted meetings in villages on the fringes of the forest and spread awareness on various safety measures in Palacode.