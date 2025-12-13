Tamil Nadu files fresh plea in SC over Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam plan

CHENNAI /BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government on December 11 filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a review of the apex court’s November 13 order regarding the Mekedatu dam project, even as Karnataka moved ahead with steps to expedite the construction of the reservoir across the Cauvery.

The Karnataka government on Friday said it has issued an order to form a team under the director of Karnataka Engineering research Station for the speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project in view of “the favourable SC order”. The cost of the project is estimated to be between Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore.

It is to be noted that on December 9, Tamil Nadu submitted a detailed representation to the Central Water Commission (CWC), explaining how the Mekedatu dam would be detrimental to the state and inconsistent with the SC’s earlier order.