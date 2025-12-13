Tamil Nadu files fresh plea in SC over Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam plan

CHENNAI /BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government on December 11 filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a review of the apex court’s November 13 order regarding the Mekedatu dam project, even as Karnataka moved ahead with steps to expedite the construction of the reservoir across the Cauvery.
The Karnataka government on Friday said it has issued an order to form a team under the director of Karnataka Engineering research Station for the speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project in view of “the favourable SC order”. The cost of the project is estimated to be between Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore.
It is to be noted that on December 9, Tamil Nadu submitted a detailed representation to the Central Water Commission (CWC), explaining how the Mekedatu dam would be detrimental to the state and inconsistent with the SC’s earlier order.
Duraimurugan, in a statement, asserted that the Tamil Nadu government continues to take sustained measures to protect the interests of farmers in the delta region and that it will never allow Karnataka’s attempt to proceed with the Mekedatu project.
Duraimurugan said the SC had, in its verdict dated November 13, said that the Mekedatu project is still at a preliminary stage and that the CWC, comprising experts, can hear the proposal from Karnataka. The court also directed Tamil Nadu to place its submissions before the CWC. However, the minister did not react to the Karnataka government constituting a 30-member high-level committee to make arrangements for the construction of the dam.
Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the DMK government to take immediate legal steps to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu. EPS charged that the unfortunate situation has arisen because the DMK government failed to present strong arguments before the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Supreme Court.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, in a statement, also condemned Karnataka’s move to expedite the project.