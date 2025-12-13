Tourists flag absence of lights, toilets at Manapad beach

TIRUNELVELI: A lack of public lighting infrastructure has turned the Manapad Beach, which witnesses a footfall of hundreds of visitors and devotees frequenting the St Holy Cross Church, vulnerable to anti-social activities, posing a severe risk for the safety of tourists at night. Further, several tourists have flagged a severe lack of basic amenities at the spot, including sanitary complexes, parking area, and garbage bins.

Panchayat staff members said the Tangedco removed corroded power cables several months ago, but has yet to restore them. With no light, crowds start to thin out soon after dusk falls, and individuals consuming liquor occupy several areas along the shore. J Franklin, a tourist from Meignanapuram, said the beach, at several points, is overrun by empty, discarded liquor bottles.

A senior Tangedco staff member told TNIE that the removed cables had gone missing, and a fresh estimate has been proposed for cabling, with the works to be completed in another 10 days. Disproportionate to the number of visitors a day, the area completely lacks proper streetlights or high-mast lamps, besides not having shelters, sanitary complexes, garbage bins, among other essential amenities. Many tourists bathe in the sea, but find it difficult to change clothes as there is no dressing room, especially for women.