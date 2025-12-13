Vijay’s Erode meet on December 18 will be held as per plan, says Sengottaiyan

ERODE: The TVK public meeting in Erode will be held as planned on December 18 and it will make history, said former minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday.

Addressing reporters here, Sengottaiyan — who is the chief coordinator of TVK’s high-level administrative committee — said, “TVK president Vijay will arrive in Erode on December 18. The public meeting will be held on that day from 11 am to 1 pm, and it will make history. We have provided appropriate answers to the questions by the police, and now we are free. We are ready to follow the government’s guidelines.”

The meeting venue is a 16-acre land along the national highway near Vijayamangalam. The venue was moved here due to stringent police restrictions for the site identified earlier within Erode city.

It is alleged that the place chosen for the public meeting belongs to the Vijayapuri Amman Temple in the area. It is also alleged that the HR&CE Department has raised an objection to the public meeting with the police.