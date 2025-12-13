Vijay’s Erode meet on December 18 will be held as per plan, says Sengottaiyan

ERODE: The TVK public meeting in Erode will be held as planned on December 18 and it will make history, said former minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday.
Addressing reporters here, Sengottaiyan — who is the chief coordinator of TVK’s high-level administrative committee — said, “TVK president Vijay will arrive in Erode on December 18. The public meeting will be held on that day from 11 am to 1 pm, and it will make history. We have provided appropriate answers to the questions by the police, and now we are free. We are ready to follow the government’s guidelines.”
The meeting venue is a 16-acre land along the national highway near Vijayamangalam. The venue was moved here due to stringent police restrictions for the site identified earlier within Erode city.
It is alleged that the place chosen for the public meeting belongs to the Vijayapuri Amman Temple in the area. It is also alleged that the HR&CE Department has raised an objection to the public meeting with the police.
Responding to a question about HR&CE Department’s objection, Sengottaiyan said, “HR&CE has not given any letter to the temple administration. Notice must be served to the temple committee. Instead, they gave it to the police. That land is under the control of the temple. There is no objection to the public meeting.”
A Sujatha, District Superintendent of Police, said, “They have answered our questions and stuck to the guidelines. At the same time, it is also necessary to obtain permission from the relevant authorities of the land.”
A senior HR&CE Department official said, “There are cases in court between a specific community of people who worship at the temple and the HR&CE Department. So we cannot comment on this. But the TVK has not approached us for permission yet.” TNIE tried to reach Dhanalaxmi, executive officer of the temple, but in vain.