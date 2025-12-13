YouTuber Savukku Shankar arrested from home

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested popular YouTuber Savukku Shankar from his flat in a multistorey apartment complex on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

The city police have not yet officially divulged the reason or the case for which he has been arrested.

The arrest happened after intense drama for many hours since morning, as Shankar, who resided in the apartment with his elderly mother, refused to open the door, demanding the police to explain the reason for the arrest to his advocates first.

Videos posted by Shankar on social media from inside his apartment and one of his advocates or supporters from outside his apartment showed that though a group of advocates visited the spot, the police apparently told them that they would explain the reason for the arrest to Shankar in the presence of his advocates once he opened the door.

Sources said personnel from the Meenambakkam and Madipakkam stations arrived at the apartment in the morning to execute the arrest.