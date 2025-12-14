50 per cent irrigation tanks in Cauvery delta at full capacity, courtesy rains, Mettur flow

THANJAVUR: The copious rains during the northeast monsoon and the steady flow of water in the Cauvery river system have enabled 386 irrigation tanks of the total 764 in the delta region to now reach full capacity as against 42 tanks three months ago. Moreover, 329 irrigation tanks have attained more than 75% of their capacity.

The Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai have a total of 737 system tanks, fed by rivers and their canals, besides rainwater, and 27 non-system tanks which are dependent solely on rainwater. At 561, Thanjavur district has the highest number of such tanks, followed by 170 in Pudukkottai.

While there are 28 tanks in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam has three tanks and Mayiladuthurai, two. As most of these tanks are in the tail-end areas, the water stored in the tanks is used for paddy cultivation, particularly during samba season. Normally, these tanks get more water during September and October. The continuous flow of water in the rivers, especially in the Grand Anaicut and the Vennaru, this year, however, led to a majority of the tanks to reach more than 50% of their storage capacity by the end of August itself.