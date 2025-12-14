57 lakh TN voters ‘unmapped’ in SIR: DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday informed its legal wing functionaries across constituencies and districts that over 88.31 lakh names are likely to be dropped and around 57 lakh names (8.89% of digitised enumeration forms) are likely to be marked as “unmapped” in the draft electoral roll to be released as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls that is under way in Tamil Nadu, sources who attended the meeting told TNIE.

The “unmapped” category, according to sources, refers to those voters whose names or the names of their parents could not be mapped with the final electoral rolls prepared after the previous exercise in 2002 or 2005 (for urban areas). Hence, these voters could be asked for additional documentation by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to prove that they are indeed an ordinary resident of the constituency.

The 88.3 lakh names to be removed included those marked as “Absent”, “Shifted” or “Deceased”, but not “Duplicate” names, which may also be deleted, sources said.