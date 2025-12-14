Corporation to hire special vehicles at Rs 88L to clean underground drains in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai city corporation has intensified efforts to improve the flow of underground drains (UGD) and canals across the city by hiring advanced mechanised equipment on a rental basis.

According to corporation officials, several UGD pipelines in core localities are decades old and are frequently clogged due to silt and debris accumulated, resulting in sewage overflow during heavy rainfall. Areas such as Sellur and other densely populated neighbourhoods have been particularly affected in the past.

Although major desilting and cleaning works were carried out before the monsoon, officials said that additional measures are required to address the persistent blockages in ageing drainage infrastructure.

The corporation has floated special tenders to hire a high-flow super sucking and jetting machine with dirty water recycling capability, along with a robotic excavator for Rs 88 lakh.

While the corporation owns a regular cleaning vehicle, officials noted that addressing deep-seated blockages and thoroughly cleaning UGD lines requires specialised equipment. As part of the initiative, a recycling machine will be hired for 70 days, totalling 560 hours of operation at a cost of Rs 47.88. The machine will be used to desilt UGD lines and recycle dirty water.