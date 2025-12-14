Fake drugs: Agra cops in Puducherry to nab trio

PUDUCHERRY: The fake medicine racket unearthed in Puducherry has taken a nationwide dimension, with the Agra police setting up a camp in the Union Territory to take action against those involved in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit medicines through a known pharmacy company headquartered in Delhi.

Agra cops have come to Puducherry in connection with a FIR and four cases registered against the three accused-Raja, Vivek, and Ranathe for the distribution of counterfeit medicines. They traced the distribution and production network to Puducherry. The Crime Branch–CID police have so far arrested 13 persons, including Raja, his assistant Vivek, Rana, Meiyappan, and nine others who allegedly assisted in running the fake medicine factory. They have obtained permission from a Puducherry court to arrest the trio and are planning to take them to Agra for further interrogation.

CBCID conducted raids at the fake medicine manufacturing unit in Thiruphuvanai Palayam, Mettupalayam, and at warehouses located in various places. Machinery and fake medicines worth several crores were seized. During searches at Raja’s residence in Redtiyarpalayam, jewellery, and property documents were also seized.

The CBCID has sent details of financial transactions worth several crores to the ED. The CBCID has also written to the GST Departments, seeking details of tax payments made over the past three years by the factory. Probe has also revealed that Raja’s wife, Gnanapriya, is absconding and believed to be hiding in Chennai.