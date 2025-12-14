Govt staff, teachers stage hunger strike across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state government employees from various departments and teachers who are members of the unions which are part of the umbrella organisation, JACTTO-GEO, staged hunger strike in all district headquarters, including Chennai, on Saturday pressing for their 10-point charter of demands, including the demand for reverting to the old pension scheme.

M Bhaskaran, state coordinator, JACTTO-GEO, told TNIE hundreds of government employees took part in the strike at Ezhilagam. He said they have been pressing for various demands, particularly for the reversal of the old pension scheme. Bhaskaran said on December 27, preparatory conferences for commencing the indefinite strike from January 6 will be organised in all district headquarters.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the DMK for failing to fulfil its poll promises.