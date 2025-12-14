'I have done no wrong, will never do so': Minister Nehru alleges political vendetta behind cases

TRICHY: Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru on Saturday asserted that he had committed no wrongdoing and accused the Union government of targeting him politically, claiming that allegations against him were intended to weaken the DMK in the Tiruchy region.

Speaking at the "En Vaakku Saavadi, Vetri Saavadi" meeting held at Ward 39 of the Woraiyur, Nehru said, "The Union government has deliberately foisted cases against me with the intention of attacking the DMK through me to weaken us in the Tiruchy region. I want to assure you that I have not done anything wrong, I am not doing anything wrong, and I will not do anything wrong in the future."

Stating that the matter was before the courts, Nehru said he would not elaborate further. "As this is a legal issue, I cannot speak more about it," he added.

Recalling his electoral record, the minister said he had won the Tiruchy West Assembly constituency three times and urged voters to give the DMK another term with a bigger mandate. "You have elected me repeatedly, and I seek your support once again to ensure a stronger victory for the DMK," he said.

Highlighting development initiatives, Nehru said projects that had remained pending over the past decade were taken up during the last four-and-a-half years under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He added that all nine Assembly constituencies in Tiruchy district had witnessed balanced development.