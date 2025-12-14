IndiGo maintains stable operations at Chennai International Airport despite planned cancellations

CHENNAI: IndiGo operated the bulk of its scheduled services at Chennai International Airport on Friday, with airport authorities reporting no congestion across terminals despite a set of planned flight cancellations.

According to operating data shared by the Chennai Airport, IndiGo had 142 scheduled departures and arrivals on December 13. Of these, 25 flights were cancelled in advance, leaving 117 services operating as planned. Airport officials said since the cancellations were planned in advance, it did not disrupt passengers.

The cancelled flights spanned a wide range of domestic routes, including high-frequency sectors such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Pune. They also included regional and northeastern destinations operated by ATR aircraft, such as Imphal, Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Guwahati.Latest update said a total of 56 flights, 28 each inbound and outbound, were cancelled.

Network-wide, IndiGo operated 2,056 flights on Saturday, even as it adjusts schedules at select airports.

“There was no congestion inside across all the terminals,” Airport sources said, adding that ground handling and passenger processing remained stable through the day.