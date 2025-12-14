Madras HC refuses to stop research groups from publishing articles against educational institute

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant mandatory interim injunction against two research groups — India Research Watch and Retraction Watch — against publishing articles criticising and questioning the claims of Saveetha Institute for Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) on its academic and research performance.

It held that an injunction should not be granted if the defendant has pleaded truth as a defence. But, the court directed the research groups to obtain a response from the the institute before publishing such articles.

The order was passed by Justice P Dhanabal recently on the petitions filed by the institute seeking restrain these two groups from publishing defamatory contents against the institute.

Alleging that India Research Watch and Retraction Watch have been targeting private institutions to project research works in negative light, SIMTAS said these organisations have published “biased” articles misrepresenting facts about the institute’s retraction rates, international collaborations and academic and research achievements causing “significant reputational harm.”

Moreover, social media platforms were used to mock student celebrations and institutional achievements, it said, and sought the court to restrain them from circulating such messages, remove all defamatory articles and direct them to issue a formal interim public apology.