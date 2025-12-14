Madras HC rejects bail for suspended SI in Nellai honour killing case

MADURAI: Holding that bail is a carefully guarded exception in grave offences like honour killing, as the court has to balance liberty with justice and societal order, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently refused to grant bail to suspended sub-inspector K Saravanan, one of the accused in the case about the alleged honour killing of techie Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli.

Justice K Murali Shankar passed the order on an appeal filed by Saravanan, challenging the rejection of his bail application by the Tirunelveli court on October 29.

The judge referred to a judgment passed by the Supreme Court setting aside an HC order granting bail to S Yuvaraj, who was convicted in an honour killing case in which a 21-year-old Dalit youth, Gokulraj, was murdered for speaking to a caste Hindu girl in 2015. In the said judgment, the Supreme Court had specifically held that the basic rule - “bail not jail” does not apply to heinous honour killing crimes and in such cases, it should be “jail and jail”.

Though the CB-CID had already filed a chargesheet in the case, the judge observed, “The mere filing of a charge sheet and taking cognizance of the case are not sufficient grounds for granting bail to the accused in such a brutal murder case.” Considering the gravity of charges leveled, the role alleged to have been played by Saravanan, and the serious objections raised by the victim’s family, the judge upheld the lower court’s order.