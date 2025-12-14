NHAI contract worker killed in demolition drive in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 51-year-old contract labourer was killed on Saturday when a wall of a school building, which was being razed as a part of the road-widening work of NH844 (Adhiyamankottai to Neraluru) in Kurubatti, fell on him.

The deceased, N Seenu Nayak of Telangana, was working as a contract labourer of NHAI for the past six months, sources said.

On Saturday afternoon, NHAI personnel were demolishing a dilapidated building of the Hosur Municipal Corporation Primary School.

Seenu was trying to stop people from getting close to the demolition site. A portion of the wall collapsed on him as he was standing near an old anganwadi building adjacent to the school building.

The body was recovered from the debris and sent to the Hosur District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

Sources from NHAI said, “The contractor has insurance for labourers. Financial assistance will be provided to the victim’s family. Seenu Nayak who was engaged for the safety of other people unfortunately died in the mishap.”

Police are inquiring into the incident though a formal complaint was not filed till Saturday evening.