Players' wait for facilities at Tiruchy Anna Stadium's hockey turf prolongs

TIRUCHY: Former hockey players and coaches in Tiruchy reiterated their long-pending demand for a dedicated spectators' gallery, toilets and changing rooms at the Anna Stadium hockey synthetic turf run by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Citing rising footfall at the stadium as the district increasingly hosts inter-district and state-level tournaments, they said that despite being one of a few centres in Tamil Nadu with a synthetic turf, the ground continues to operate without basic amenities, forcing hundreds of visitors to stand around the pitch during matches.

Officials said the district hosts nearly 30 tournaments a year, including under-14, under-17, under-18, men's and women's leagues, intercollegiate fixtures, south zone events and regular club matches. "We need a gallery because there is absolutely no facility. It's an open ground with no seating or vantage point," said S Karthik, general secretary, Hockey Trichy.

The absence of infrastructure, he added, has also increased safety risks during crowding at major fixtures. The lack of toilets and changing rooms is also a concern for athletes. Women players have to allegedly walk almost 750 metres to access washrooms in the main stadium block.