Tamil Nadu will be number 1 in all sectors by 2031, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that Tamil Nadu will attain the number one position in India across all sectors when the ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ is completed in 2031, implying confidence that the DMK government under his leadership would return to power in the 2026 Assembly election.

He made the assertion while highlighting the state’s economic performance of 16% growth rate in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in current prices in 2024-25, the highest compared to all other states, as highlighted in the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said, the state has achieved this despite not being a large state in terms of area or population. “There is largely no support from the union government. Yet, if Tamil Nadu is number one in GSDP with 16%, that is the Dravidian Model”.

“Tamil Nadu has witnessed stable, and at the same time, very high growth in the past three years. It is the RBI, not us, which is saying this,” he said.

Highlighting that Tamil Nadu’s economy has risen by `10.5 lakh crore (in current prices) in the financial years between 2021 to 2025 alone (during the DMK government’s present term), bringing the total value to `31.19 lakh crore, he said the state’s success continues in per capita income growth as well.

He added that Tamil Nadu’s growth rate has surpassed other economically bigger states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

“By the time the Dravidian Model 2.0 gets completed in 2031, I will ensure that there is no sector in India in which Tamil Nadu is not the number one state. This is certain,” he said.