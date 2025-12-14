YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar arrested after high drama

CHENNAI: YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday in an alleged case of threatening an individual with publication of defamatory content to extort money. He was remanded in judicial custody till December 26.

The arrest happened after hours of drama that began on Saturday morning, when police personnel knocked on the doors of his house at a multi-storey apartment block on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. Shankar refused to open the door, demanding that the police first explain the reason for the arrest to his advocates, while posting videos on social media about his impending arrest and how he was allegedly targeted by the government and a few police officials in particular.

Though a few advocates turned up at his door, the police reportedly insisted that they would disclose the reason for the arrest and follow due process once Shankar allowed them inside. As the stand-off continued, the city police sought the help of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. A team from the fire department broke open the door’s lock, after which the police entered Shankar’s home, where his elderly mother also lives, and arrested him a little after 2 pm.