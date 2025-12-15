19-year-old woman arrested for husband's murder in Erode

ERODE: The police arrested a 19-year-old woman for killing her husband. The accused is M Sujithra of Keel Thindal in Erode city. She was arrested after interrogation on Saturday night.

Her husband Madhan Kumar, 21, died at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital on December 11 where he was admitted five days earlier after he was found unconscious at home the previous day, Dec 5.

"The postmortem conducted on December 12 revealed that Madhan Kumar died due to an internal injury due to a hard hit to his throat," police said.

"Her interrogation revealed, on the night of December 5, Madhan Kumar went home under the influence of alcohol and an argument broke out between the couple. Then Madhan Kumar attacked his wife. Unable to bear the pain, Sujithra kicked her husband hard in the throat and he fell unconscious To cover up this, Sujithra claimed her husband attempted suicide by consuming poison," police added.

Neighbours found Madhan Kumar lying unconscious inside the house after they arrived on hearing Sujithra's cries at around 8.30 pm. When they enquired, Sujithra told them that Madhan Kumar had attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said.

The couple had married only five months ago.

"Subsequently, they took Madhan Kumar to the Erode Government Hospital. The next morning, he was sent to a private hospital in Erode for treatment. Then he was sent to the Coimbatore hospital where he died on December 11.