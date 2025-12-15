‘BJP stands no chance even if they bring sanghi army to TN’: CM Stalin

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the BJP would form the next government in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the party stood no chance “even if they bring sanghi army to Tamil Nadu”.

Addressing the DMK youth wing’s northern zone executive meeting at Malappambadi village in Tiruvannamalai, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s political character is fundamentally different. “This is Tamil Nadu. You do not seem to understand our character. We embrace those who come with love, but we will never bow to arrogance,” he said.

Stalin stated that DMK’s responsibility went beyond safeguarding Tamil Nadu and extended to protecting the country from what he described as the BJP’s fascist ideology. “DMK is the only state party that is fighting this ideology successfully,” he claimed.

The CM also praised Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin for carrying forward the party’s legacy. “He is now aware of his responsibility and is working even harder. Erangi Adikkiraru (He is hitting hard). Political opponents are calling him the most dangerous,” Stalin said.