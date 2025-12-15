‘BJP stands no chance even if they bring sanghi army to TN’: CM Stalin

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the BJP would form the next government in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the party stood no chance “even if they bring sanghi army to Tamil Nadu”.
Addressing the DMK youth wing’s northern zone executive meeting at Malappambadi village in Tiruvannamalai, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s political character is fundamentally different. “This is Tamil Nadu. You do not seem to understand our character. We embrace those who come with love, but we will never bow to arrogance,” he said.
Stalin stated that DMK’s responsibility went beyond safeguarding Tamil Nadu and extended to protecting the country from what he described as the BJP’s fascist ideology. “DMK is the only state party that is fighting this ideology successfully,” he claimed.
The CM also praised Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin for carrying forward the party’s legacy. “He is now aware of his responsibility and is working even harder. Erangi Adikkiraru (He is hitting hard). Political opponents are calling him the most dangerous,” Stalin said.
With the 2026 Assembly election approaching, Stalin urged the youth wing members to go to the field and work towards DMK Model 2.0. “The choice before the people in 2026 is whether they want to move 50 years forward or go backward with those who are pulling us down,” he added.
Udhayanidhi echoed Stalin’s remarks, asserting that the BJP would not be allowed to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. “Sanghis cannot touch Tamil Nadu. Not even in your dreams will you be able to do it,” he said, without naming Amit Shah.
The deputy CM also targeted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with the BJP. “The BJP cannot fight alone in Tamil Nadu, which is why it has tied up with the AIADMK. But the AIADMK is like a car without an engine.
How can a lorry (BJP) be started with a car that has no engine?” he asked, adding that Palaniswami should first save his own party from the BJP. According to sources, around 1.3 lakh youth wing members from 90 Assembly constituencies across 29 districts attended the meeting.