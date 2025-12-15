Enumeration phase of SIR of electoral rolls in TN concluded; parties brace for deletion of voter names in draft rolls

CHENNAI: The enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu concluded on Sunday, after being extended twice — first from December 4 to 11 and later up to December 14. Over the next four days, compilation work will be carried out at district headquarters and at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

CEO Archana Patnaik is scheduled to release the draft electoral rolls on December 19. The period for filing claims and objections will be open from December 19 to January 18, 2026, following which the final electoral rolls will be published on February 17.

Meanwhile, political parties across the state are bracing for what they expect to be a hectic phase, as over 88 lakh voters from the 6.41 crore-strong electorate could be dropped from the draft rolls under the absent, shifted and dead (ASD) categories.

The DMK has already drawn up an action plan to ensure that no eligible voter is left out. The party held a meeting of its functionaries on Saturday to sensitise them on steps to be taken once the draft rolls are published.

Asked about the AIADMK’s preparedness, a Rajya Sabha MP and secretary of the party’s Advocates Wing told TNIE that the AIADMK has been actively involved in the SIR process at the grassroots level.

Instructions have been issued to all party functionaries, including booth level agents-2, he said. He also alleged that DMK functionaries had attempted to interfere in the work of booth level officers. The MP added that even if names are excluded from the draft rolls, the ECI has provided a one-month window for voters to submit documents and seek inclusion.

A Congress functionary said once the draft rolls are released, the party will examine the reasons for deletion of names and, in genuine cases, take steps to ensure their inclusion.