Farm-gate price of egg climbs to record Rs 6.25 in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: The farm-gate price of eggs in Namakkal has climbed to a new all-time high of Rs 6.25 per egg from today, December 15, according to National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone Chairman K. Singaraj.

The price first touched the Rs 6 mark on November 17 - the first time the rate crossed this level in the Namakkal poultry sector - before rising further to Rs 6.10 on November 21. The rate then remained unchanged at Rs 6.10 for 22 consecutive days until December 12, marking one of the longest periods of price stability at a peak level.

The farm-gate price was revised to Rs 6.15 on December 13 and increased again to a record Rs 6.20 on December 14, before being further raised to Rs 6.25 from December 15, the highest rate recorded so far.

According to NECC office-bearers, the sustained rise in prices has been driven by increased demand during the winter season, higher consumption ahead of Christmas and New Year, improved movement of eggs to north Indian markets, and steady exports.

They added that demand has remained largely unaffected despite the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season, which usually impacts egg consumption in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Given the prevailing market conditions, NECC officials indicated that the farm-gate price is unlikely to soften in the near term and is expected to remain firm at least until the Pongal festival.

The daily prices for chicken and eggs are often set in advance by key poultry producers or poultry associations.