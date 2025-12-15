Four, including mom-son duo, drowned in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM/THANJAVUR: Four people, including a mother-son duo and a man with his grandson, drowned in separate incidents in Ramanathapuram on Sunday and Thanjavur on Saturday.

In Ramanathapuram, Pensalamma (38) and her 12-year-old son Naveen from Andhra Pradesh drowned in a pond while travelling with a Sai Baba portrait for worship.

The family, including her husband Ezhukundal (42) and elder son Srinivasulu (15), were visiting various places as part of their devotional practice. After reaching Ramanathapuram, they went to a nearby pond to bathe.

While Srinivasulu entered and exited safely, Pensalamma rushed into the pond fearing her son had drowned, and Naveen followed her. Both were swept into deeper waters and drowned. Kenikkarai police retrieved the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

In Thiruvaiyaru, 65-year-old P Balakrishnan and his 14-year-old grandson Girinath drowned while fishing from a check dam in the River Cauvery. A 10-year-old grandson was rescued. Balakrishnan’s body was recovered on Saturday, while Girinath was found 500 metres downstream on Sunday.