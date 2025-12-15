Four juveniles held for sexually assaulting boy in Thanjavur government hostel

THANJAVUR: The All women police Thanjavur on Saturday arrested four juvenile boys for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old boy. The victim was staying in a Government Hostel in Thanjavur and studying in a government school nearby. Police said that two students studying Class 12, one student of Class 10 and a ninth-grade student, staying at the same hostel and studying at the same school, used to beat the victim boy for the last few months.

They had also sexually assaulted the boy, police added. The victim, upon visiting his home during November end, recalled ordeals to his mother, who complained about the incidents to the warden of the hostel. Following a written complaint from the boy, hostel authorities suspended the four students. However, when the mother went to see her son in the school on December 5, 2025, she saw that the four students were present there. The mother complained to the school headmaster.

Sources said the students, who were suspended from the hostel, were attending the school and staying somewhere else. Upon information, officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) held enquiries. The victim was accommodated in the Government Children Home for Boys, Thanjavur. Subsequently the mother filed a complaint with the AWPS, Thanjavur on December 12.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and Pocso Act and arrested the four juveniles on Saturday. They were produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Thanjavur and lodged in the Government Observation Home for boys, Thanjavur.