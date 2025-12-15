From stylus to the ink: Two-day show in Tiruchy kindles interest of Gen Z in writing

TIRUCHY: Indian Pen Show, the first-of-its-kind event held in the city, brought writing enthusiasts face to face with leading brands including Montblanc and Gama, which was preferred by former CM M Karunanidhi, sellers and collectors from across the world.

Organised in association with MPM Muthu General Stores, the event attracted over 500 people, mostly youngsters, and showcased over 1,000 pens priced from Rs 1,000 to over Rs 1 lakh. Stalls that displayed handmade fountain pens drew the biggest crowds, introducing visitors to pens crafted from ebonite and resin to precious metals and buffalo horn, along with rare models fitted with German and Japanese nibs.

Many were seen testing nibs and inks, comparing writing feel and balance. Artisans also drew attention. Megha of Mumbai-based Lotus Pens showcased Japanese Urushi pens, created using a centuries-old lacquer technique. “Each pen takes nearly three months to complete with multiple layers of handwork,” she said, explaining why such pens are valued both for writing and as functional art.