‘Godman’ cheats woman of four sovereigns for ritual; arrested

CHENNAI: A woman in Thiruvanmiyur was cheated of cash and gold jewellery by a man who posed as a godman and claimed that a black magic spell had been cast on her family.

Thiruvanmiyur police said the incident occurred at a house on Mettu Street on Wednesday, where Manju (40) lives with her family. The accused knocked on her door and told her that she and her husband were under the effect of black magic.

He entered the house and asked her to keep a pair of earrings weighing four sovereigns along with Rs 10,000 for the ritual. When the woman went in to fetch water, the man fled with the cash and jewellery.

The police traced and arrested the accused, Balamurugan (50) on Saturday, and recovered the jewellery. He was remanded in judicial custody.