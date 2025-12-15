‘Missing’ elephant Rivaldo spotted near Mudumalai

COIMBATORE: The ‘friendly’ wild elephant Rivaldo, reported missing since October 21, has returned near its habitat at Bokkapuram, forest officials said. Its presence was confirmed on December 8 when a camera trap, set up as part of the ongoing tiger census, captured its image, dispelling rumours that the 54-year-old elephant had died.

A Mudumalai Tiger Reserve official said Rivaldo had likely roamed across forest areas in Kerala and Karnataka before returning close to its usual home. “Wild elephants often move across landscapes before settling back,” the official added. Rivaldo had been untraceable for 48 days, prompting speculation, but since being rewilded in June 2021, it has largely remained within Vazhaithottam and Mavanallah forests.

Officials resumed tracking using drones, as there have been no direct sightings in the past week. “Based on camera footage, Rivaldo appears healthy and was seen with another tusker. The search continues,” the official said. Earlier, the search had been paused to capture a male tiger alleged to have killed a woman on November 24.