Private buses flout route schedule, say TNSTC drivers

COIMBATORE: TNSTC bus drivers have alleged that private bus drivers do not follow scheduled timings on the route, which has led to revenue loss for corporation buses. They have demanded that corporation officials take legal action against private bus operators through the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs).

A driver of a corporation bus (route 1C), which operates between Vadavalli and Ondipudur, told TNIE that a private bus was operating on the same route before their scheduled timing.

"As per scheduled timings, the private bus should operate with a ten-minute gap ahead of our bus. However, without following this, it runs just two minutes ahead to pick up more passengers and increase its revenue collection. Because of this short gap, the corporation bus coming behind cannot pick up enough passengers, leading to revenue loss. Even after we raised this with the private bus drivers, they still do not follow the schedule," he said.

He added that several private buses are following this unfair practice of not adhering to scheduled timings, causing inconvenience to the public and affecting the corporation's revenue.

Another TNSTC bus driver told TNIE that private buses, particularly mini buses, operate frequently between Ukkadam and Gandhipuram from 11 am to 3 pm., without going to their designated destinations for revenue. He alleged that this practice has affected the revenue of TNSTC buses and urged RTO officials to prevent this.

When inquired, a senior TNSTC official told TNIE that steps would be taken to resolve the issue through RTOs, who are responsible for monitoring private buses. An official from the Regional Transport Office in the Coimbatore region also told TNIE that he would look into the matter.