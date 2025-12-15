Rally in Madurai against HC order permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam on Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: Over 200 people took part in a rally on Sunday opposing the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s order permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at deepathoon on the Thiruparankundram hill. The rally was organised by the Madurai Federation for Religious Harmony.

Addressing the gathering, CPM central committee member K Balabharathi said, “Any attempts to disturb this tradition must be resisted collectively.” She accused the BJP, RSS and Hindu Munnani of attempting to communalise the issue by projecting Thiruparankundram as the “Ayodhya of the South”.

She also praised the Madurai police for their handling of the recent Karthigai Deepam celebrations, which were held peacefully with the participation of thousands of devotees.