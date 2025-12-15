Tamil Nadu government trains 30,000 construction workers in two months under skill drive

TIRUCHY: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Department has trained nearly 30,000 construction workers across the state over the last two months and plans to cover another 50,000 workers in the next two months under a skill-upgradation scheme at a total cost of Rs 45 crore.

Implemented through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with the support of a training agency, the one-week programme offers hands-on training in trades such as bar bending, carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, welding, glass fixing, and general construction work. Trainees receive a stipend of Rs 800 per day along with one meal.

“Out of the 38 districts in TN, 12 districts have already achieved their targets within the first two months. The remaining districts are expected to complete their targets in the coming weeks,” a State Labour Department official said.

The programme has also helped identify and register unorganised construction workers with the TN Construction Workers Welfare Board, as enrolment with the Board is mandatory to receive the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certificate issued after assessment.

“A trainer is assigned for every batch of 25 workers. Tiruchy district has already met its target by training around 1,600 workers,” a senior official from the Tiruchy Labour Department said. According to officials, the RPL certification improves employability and income prospects and can also assist workers in getting jobs abroad.